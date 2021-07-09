Attorney general's office reverses its directive on medical marijuana cards

South Dakota government officials scrambled on Friday to reach a consensus on rules around medical pot, showing that the rollout of the voter-passed law has been anything but smooth.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's office this week appeared to counter guidance from the Highway Patrol on medical marijuana ID cards issued by Native American tribes. But on Friday the attorney general issued a statement saying he agrees with the Highway Patrol’s stance. Meanwhile, the Department of Education tried to work past state lawmakers' objections to its proposed rules for allowing students to use medical pot at school.

The attorney general’s chief of staff Tim Bormann on Thursday had said tribes’ pot ID cards are valid under state law because they are medically certified — a position that ran counter to guidance from the Highway Patrol that the ID cards would only be honored for tribal members. On Friday, the attorney general's office indicated that a tribe-issued ID card would not be enough for non-tribal members to prove they are staying within the bounds of state law.

Ravnsborg said in a statement that a tribe's medical cannabis card issued to non-tribal members is “not a substitute” for a written doctor's certification. His office did not immediately respond to a request to explain the statement.

