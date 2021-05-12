 Skip to main content
Attorney general's trial for fatal crash could begin in August
Attorney general's trial for fatal crash could begin in August

  Updated
Jason Ravnsborg

Jason Ravnsborg

PIERRE | South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s trial on charges he’s facing in a fatal crash could begin as early as August.

At a status hearing Wednesday, Judge John Brow says he's aiming for the trial to begin in August or early September. Ravnsborg’s attorney Tim Rensch of Rapid City requested 60 more days before the next status hearing, citing the need to review key pieces of evidence, including interviews.

Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell urged the court to move the trial ahead, KSFY-TV reported.

Ravnsborg is facing several misdemeanor charges in the September crash that killed Joseph Boever who was walking along a highway near Highmore.

They include careless driving, operating a motor vehicle while on a mobile device, and driving outside his lane. Each count is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. Ravnsborg earlier pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Ravnsborg claims he did not see Boever that night and maintains he thought he hit a deer. Boever’s body was found in a ditch the day after he was struck. An investigation video released by the state revealed Boever’s glasses were found inside the car.

Gov. Kristi Noem and several law enforcement organizations have called for Ravnsborg to resign, though he has signaled he intends to remain in office.

Another status hearing is scheduled for early July.

