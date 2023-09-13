A Lyman, Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2021 Polaris 925cc was towing an inoperable 2013 Polaris Razor just after 7 p.m. Friday. The Polaris 925cc and the Razor it was towing came around a left curve. The Razor left the roadway to the right, struck a tree, then rolled over down an embankment coming to rest on its passenger side.

The driver and passenger in the 2021 Polaris 925cc, Tyler Hill and Trevor McKiney, 30, were not injured.

The male driver of the 2013 Polaris Razor, Terry Hill, 35, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His 26-year-old male passenger, Nathaniel Hill, was taken to Monument Health Rapid City with serious non-life-threatening injuries. Neither were wearing a helmet.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.