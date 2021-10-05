Auburn Fire burns nearly 1,000 acres northwest of Rapid City

Firefighters battling the Auburn Fire just northwest of Rapid City are working against unseasonably hot and dry conditions Tuesday in an attempt to gain control over a blaze that has charred nearly 1,000 acres since Monday.
The fire was reported at approximately 1:49 p.m. Monday near the Auburn Hills neighborhood on north Haines Avenue. High wind gusts and dry grass quickly fueled the flames as the fire moved northwest towards Deadwood Avenue.
As of Tuesday, Incident Commander Rob Powell with South Dakota Wildland Fire said the Auburn Fire has burned 964 acres of land.
"We've got a dozer line all the way across the fire," he said. "A large slash pile started next to the line and kind of slopped over. It's actually burning back into the wind, so ember wash is flowing back into the fire."
A helicopter and heavy air tanker jet aircraft were called in Tuesday afternoon to dump water and fire retardant on the flare-up as ground crews continued their attack on the front lines.
"[They are] reinforcing the lines around the rest of the perimeter, which is looking pretty good," Powell said. "These slash piles are always a problem wherever we go, fire gets into them and they take off."
Residents within the boundaries of Deadwood Avenue to the west, Haines Avenue to the east and Elk Creek Road to the north are still under evacuation recommendations. The only neighborhood that was under a mandatory evacuation order was the Marvel Mountain area, Powell said.
With the progress made on the fire during the overnight hours and on Tuesday, Powell said residents are expected to be allowed back into the Marvel Mountain area by Tuesday night. The area will still be closed off to the general public until the fire is fully contained.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Auburn Fire was reported to be 25% contained. The strong wind, high temperatures and a shortage of resources have been a struggle for firefighters, Powell said.
"We don't really have a lot of hand crews available nationally. Our helicopters and air tankers are in short supply since we still have big fires in California sucking up a lot of resources," Powell said. "Here in South Dakota, the Black Hills especially, we have fire seasons pretty much year round. With as dry as it is, everything is flashy, everything is receptive to a little spark that flies off of anything."
Powell hopes conditions will turn favorable for better fire suppression by Wednesday morning.
"Right now, its better to have the embers blow back into the fire because it's already burned. That's kind of what's happening now," Powell said Tuesday. "We want to secure that edge so that if the wind shifts, it doesn't come back down here and threaten these houses."
As of Tuesday, no structures have burned and there has been no loss of human life or livestock, Powell said. One firefighter was reported to have minor injuries while battling the blaze, he said.
Rapid City Fire Department, volunteer departments from across Pennington and Meade counties, Ellsworth Air Force Base fire crews, South Dakota Wildland Fire, the Bureau of Reclamation, and the U.S. Forest Service are all fighting the Auburn Fire.
