Auburn Fire burns nearly 1,000 acres northwest of Rapid City

With the progress made on the fire during the overnight hours and on Tuesday, Powell said residents are expected to be allowed back into the Marvel Mountain area by Tuesday night. The area will still be closed off to the general public until the fire is fully contained.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Auburn Fire was reported to be 25% contained. The strong wind, high temperatures and a shortage of resources have been a struggle for firefighters, Powell said.

"We don't really have a lot of hand crews available nationally. Our helicopters and air tankers are in short supply since we still have big fires in California sucking up a lot of resources," Powell said. "Here in South Dakota, the Black Hills especially, we have fire seasons pretty much year round. With as dry as it is, everything is flashy, everything is receptive to a little spark that flies off of anything."

Powell hopes conditions will turn favorable for better fire suppression by Wednesday morning.

"Right now, its better to have the embers blow back into the fire because it's already burned. That's kind of what's happening now," Powell said Tuesday. "We want to secure that edge so that if the wind shifts, it doesn't come back down here and threaten these houses."