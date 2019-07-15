The Black Hills Playhouse in conjunction with TigerLion Arts is seeking a girl actor, age 8-10, to play Ellen "Elly" Emerson, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s spirited daughter, in TigerLion Arts’ play "Nature, A Walking Play," rehearsing and performing at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. Auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at the Racing Magpie Studios, 406 5th St., in Rapid City. For more information on "Nature, A Walking Play," go to TigerLionarts.com.
