Auditions set for roles in short film

DrumSong Media and Open Space Creative are hosting open call auditions for paid roles in a short film, "The Only Road West."

Auditions will be at 7 p.m. March 9 at TDG Marketing in Deadwood, and 7 p.m. March 16 at Sol Yoga Collective in Rapid City.

"The Only Road West" is a film inspired by author Jaclyn Lanae's memoir. The film synopsis is: "Erin is given a second chance at life after a fatal motorcycle accident leaves her with big scars and even bigger questions. A spontaneous escape to a small Wyoming town might be the key to finding the answers, or it may just create more forks in the road."

Roles being cast are: Erin — female, age 30-40; Ben — male, age 50-65; and Noah — male, age 30-40.

Casting will be done by the three producers/directors. Upon arrival at the audition location, those who are auditioning will fill out a contact form and will be given an excerpt of the script. Early arrival is recommended so there's more time to look over the script and prepare. Auditions will be video recorded and may include additional questions.

Filming will take place in July and August at several businesses, and schedules will be dependent on the location's availability.