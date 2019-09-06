Rapid City issued buildings permits in August valued at a total of about $24 million.
That value marks the fourth-highest for the month of August on record. With 520 permits dolled out, last month also marked the third highest number of permits issued since 2000.
About 255 residential roofing permits were granted at a valuation of $2.6 million, according to the city Building Services Division.
One of the most highly valued permits was issued to the Rapid City Regional Airport for $2.9 million-worth of alterations. The Black Hills Surgical Center came in second with a permit for a $2.7 million for interior alterations.
Golden Ticket Cinemas of Durham, N.C., was issued a permit for a million-dollar renovation of the former AMC Classic Rushmore 7 theater at 350 Disk Drive. The company in June announced that it would redevelop the theater as a luxury venue.
The city received $215,000 in permitting fees last month, according to city documents.