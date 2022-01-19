Author and musician prepares for Rapid City readings and performance

Rosalinde Block recalls sitting on the subway in New York City becoming musically inspired – not from warding off the sounds outside, but instead from letting them in.

Block felt the beat of the tracks and heard the rattling underfoot and composed a song called “California.” It was the kind of rhythm she said can nourish her writing – the rhythm that sometimes enters from the outside, and sometimes flows from a heartbeat.

Block has thrived as a visual artist, a musician and an author – particularly of children’s books. Now, she’s in Rapid City to present free public readings this week at 7 p.m. at The Cave Collective in Rapid City and at 10:30 a.m and again at 3:30 p.m. in the Rapid City Public Library.

She’ll finish her Rapid City multi-art tour playing piano and singing original songs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Firehouse Brewing Company.

Block grew up in St. Louis, educated as a child as a concert pianist, and then in 1974 she moved to New York City. She pursued musical performance that leaned toward Rhythm and Blues, and she developed her writing and painting there as well.

She describes her early years in New York this way in a biographical segment of her website: “The 1970s found her peddling songs up and down Sixth Avenue and showcasing them in renowned NYC clubs such as The Bottom Line, The Bitter End, The Village Gate and Tramps.”

Block reflected on her music, visual art and writing – including her turning to children’s books – during her current visit to Rapid City.

“I think getting into children’s books was quite accidental,” she said. “I’ve always been a visual artist. I was doing murals … so the artwork was very much a part of it. But when I started writing the children’s books, they really happened because I was too busy taking care of my son to keep going out to perform and hustle.”

That meant, she explained, that her creative life would have to relocate.

“It moved itself into a different place,” she said.

Block is in Rapid City this week visiting her son, Joe O’Rourke. She explained how Rapid City entered her family’s life about five years ago.

“My son is a New York City slicker and grew up on the Upper West Side with me, and he has cousins who are Lakota, and so he decided to leave New York,” she said. “He wanted to come out and be with his cousins, and they’re from Rapid City.”

Now, O’Rourke has settled into the city.

“His life really grew,” Block said. “He started teaching, and he has about 50 piano students. And he plays all around (Rapid City).”

Block has written a number of children’s books filled with expressive animal characters surrounded by the colors of the natural and urban worlds. Describing the look and feel of New York, she mentioned taking groups of students through the various passageways. As they trekked through the streets and sidewalks, they experienced a gorgeous clash of sights and sounds – or as she put it, a “cacophony of the escalators” combined with other rough and rhythmic movements.

The colors and shapes in her book illustrations exude that energy.

Block's narrative voice also moves about freely. In “Only Me: A Week in the Life of Eddie,” the narrator describes details in Eddie’s neighborhood outside before noting, “Now to the inside of Eddie’s life.” That sentence begins the exploration of the smaller space of Eddie’s room.

As Block contemplated her work, she described the readership she especially wants to reach with one of her books, “Julia Morphs.”

“I want this to reach kids in need,” she said. “That particular story about Julia is a story about body image.”

“Julia Morphs” was a Mom’s Choice Awards winner, and the book received an endorsement from Misty Copeland, an American ballet star.

Block described her writing as “frisky,” with a “Dr. Seuss element.” She said she’d grown tired of some of what she was reading to her son when he was a child, and so she turned to her own writing.

“It was just too nice and too pretty,” she said of the other children’s books she was reading. “I knew I needed to have some edge.”

So Block plunged deeply into her writing as she took care of her son in their New York apartment.

“I had to make everything work around the piano or the computer where I was writing,” she said. “The book writing and the artwork came as naturally as writing songs. It’s innate.”

When Block reads at The Cave Collective on Thursday evening, she’ll draw from her current book in progress called “Kid Pie.” She’ll also work on establishing a mailing list to keep in touch with readers as the work reaches completion.

At 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the first library presentation, she'll be reading to younger children. That reading will likely feature “Julia Morphs,” “Christopher Crane” and “Broccoli Robby.”

The later library reading at 3:30 p.m. on Friday is expected to include “Only Me: A Week in the Life of Eddie.”

Then when Block plays at the Firehouse Brewing Company, at 6 p.m Saturday, she’ll play two sets of original songs.

“There’s a good R & B element in here,” she said, noting that the music travels in gospel and jazz and country, as well.

“I really cross the gamut,” she said.

People seeking more information about Rosalinde Block can visit https://www.rosalindeblock.com.

