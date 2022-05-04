Author offers to buy 'to be destroyed' books for RCAS high school seniors

An author of one of five book titles removed from classrooms and that could be destroyed by the Rapid City Area School district said Wednesday he will provide free copies of the books to any Rapid City high school senior who requests them.

Dave Eggers, author of "The Circle," said beginning Thursday, Rapid City high school seniors can receive any of the titles at no cost to them by emailing Amanda Uhle via amanda@daveeggers.net. Eggers said the books will be shipped to students from independent bookstores.

"The Circle" was deemed to be inappropriate by RCAS school administrators. Thirty copies of "The Circle" — along with 185 copies of "How Beautiful We Were: A Novel" by Imbolo Mbue, 35 copies of "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel, 75 copies of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky and 30 copies of "Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel" by Bernardine Evaristo — were pulled from 12th grade English classes.

The school district's collection of the five books were listed as surplus property and marked "to be destroyed." Tuesday, the RCAS Board of Education voted unanimously to delay a decision to destroy the books and will seek the advice of legal counsel before proceeding.

“The mass destruction of books by school boards is an unconscionable horror, and the freethinking young people of South Dakota shouldn’t be subjected to it," Eggers said. "Every high school student should have unfettered access to literature, so if you’re a Rapid City high school senior, email our office and ask for any of these titles. For every copy the school board destroys, let’s add a new one to the local circulation.”

RCAS Director of Teaching, Learning and Innovation Valerie Brablec Seales told the Board of Education that the books were deemed inappropriate by school administrators shortly after they were ordered last summer. She said the books were requested by teachers who sit on the district's Instruction Council and were planned to be used as possible reading material for a new English 12 course.

Seals said the books were ordered and sent to a warehouse before being distributed to the three high schools. Seales said the first concern on one of the book titles became apparent in August.

"The first question arose when one of the three high school principals sent me an image of a page in one of the books, an excerpt, and expressed concerns about not wanting it in their classrooms," she said Tuesday.

Seales said a second email came from another building administrator shortly after. She said she instructed the high school principals to "pull the books and do a review of them."

In all, the five books listed as surplus were questioned by district administrators and pulled from school inventories. The district then marked the books as "to be destroyed" rather than sold or donated.

Eggers has started and been part of numerous youth education projects over the years. In 2002, with Ninive Calegari, he co-founded 826 Valencia in San Francisco, which inspired more than 60 youth writing centers around the world. In 2018, he co-founded, with Amanda Uhle, the International Congress of Youth Voices.

Recently, Eggers began the Young Editors Project which involves school-aged students in the publishing process, and he's the winner of the Muhammad Ali Award for Education, the National Book Award's Literarian Award, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize — all honors connected to his work to support young readers and writers.

Eggers has been involved in partnerships like First Book and other programs that donate books to schools, libraries and students.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.