Author to moderate conversation about banned books

The author of one of the five books that may be destroyed by the Rapid City Area School District will moderate a Community Conversation & Celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mitzi’s Books in Rapid City.

Educators, students, parents, writers and others have been invited to this event, which will include remarks from community members and a celebration of books that have been banned throughout history. There will also be a book signing.

Dave Eggers is the author of “The Circle,” which satirizes cultures and values that have emerged in the internet age. “The Circle” is one of five books purchased for local 12th grade English classes, but Rapid City Area Schools administrators recently deemed the books inappropriate for high school students. They were put on a surplus list as books "to be destroyed" rather than sold or recycled.

Last week, the RCAS Board of Education delayed a decision on destroying the books until they consult with legal counsel.

Eggers has offered Rapid City high school seniors the opportunity to receive any of the five titles at no cost to them by emailing Amanda Uhle at amanda@daveeggers.net. Eggers said the books will be shipped to students from independent bookstores.

“When you read a book, it’s like a different experience for everybody and depending on the book, it can give you a sense of community, it can open your eyes to new experiences, it can help develop empathy,” said Mary Ackland, retail manager for Mitzi’s Books.

“If I read a book I didn’t like, would I be so presumptuous to say I don’t want anyone else to read it? The answer’s no. I think we should all have that chance to read what we want to read,” she said.

In addition to “The Circle,” Eggers has written several books including “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,” “The Every,” “The Monk of Mokha, “A Hologram for the King,” “What is the What” and “The Museum of Rain.” Eggers also co-wrote the screenplay for the film adaptation of “The Circle.” The 2017 movie stars Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.

Eggers has been involved in partnerships such as First Book and other programs that donate books to schools, libraries and students. Eggers also co-founded 826 National, a network of youth writing and tutoring centers around the United States, and he founded ScholarMatch, a nonprofit organization that connects low-income students with resources so they can obtain college educations. Eggers is the founder of McSweeney's, an independent publishing company based in San Francisco.

Eggers began the Young Editors Project, which involves school-aged students in the publishing process, and he's the winner of the Muhammad Ali Award for Education, the National Book Award's Literarian Award, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize — all honors connected to his work to support young readers and writers.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0