The body found Friday at the base of a cliff within the boundaries of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial was that of Anthony Rashid, 58, of Illinois, and the cause of death was accidental, authorities said Monday.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office released the man's identity Monday morning. The office said in a news release that the cause of death "appears to be multiple blunt force trauma due to an accidental fall."
Rashid went hiking and rock-scrambling on Thursday, the sheriff's office said, and was found by hikers the next morning. Law enforcement officers from the National Park Service and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. With the assistance of the FBI, the investigation is ongoing.
The body was found in a steep, rocky area above S.D. Highway 244. Emergency personnel who responded to the scene Friday were staged near mile marker 32, just past the side-profile pullout for Mount Rushmore and about a mile north and west of the entrance to the memorial.
There are many popular rock-climbing routes in that area, but Helene Duhamel, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said Rashid did not have ropes or other rock-climbing equipment.