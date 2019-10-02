Authorities are looking for a missing man in need of medical care who went hunting near Deerfield Lake in western Pennington County.
Larry Genzlinger, a 66-year-old from Howard, was last seen at 2 p.m. Tuesday near Six Mile Road and Ditch Creek Road, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Genzlinger, who is diabetic, has been without food or insulin for more than 24 hours.
Genzlinger and his nephew separated to hunt for elk, but Genzlinger never returned to their planned meeting spot, said spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.
The nephew called 911 at 7:30 p.m., and Pennington County Search and Rescue and other agencies searched for him until 4 a.m. Wednesday and returned at 7:30 a.m. Planes and other aerial support can't be used due to the rain and fog.
Genzlinger is a white man with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap and camouflage jacket and pants.
Anyone with information about Genzlinger's whereabouts should call dispatch at 394-2151