Authorities hope to find the hunter who went missing near Deerfield Lake last week before more snow arrives, said Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Search and rescue workers resumed looking for Larry Genzlinger on Monday morning after taking Sunday off and searching through snow on Saturday, she said.
Genzlinger, a 66-year-old from Howard, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 near Six Mile and Ditch Creek roads in western Pennington County. He is diabetic and likely has been without food and insulin.
Genzlinger and his nephew separated to hunt for elk, but he never returned to their meeting spot, Duhamel said. The search for Genzlinger began after his nephew called 911 at 7:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Rainy and foggy weather prevented search and rescue workers from using aerial support last Tuesday and Wednesday. But a Civil Air Patrol drone and helicopter from the South Dakota National Guard were able to assist Thursday. Dogs and horseback riders are also helping.
Genzlinger is a white man with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap and camouflage jacket and pants.
Anyone with information about Genzlinger's whereabouts should call dispatch at 394-2151.