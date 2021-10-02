Authors lead local writers in role-playing and improv session

All of the participants, including the authors, described afterward how they relished reading and storytelling in different ways.

“I was raised in a military family, and we would move a lot,” Jackson said. “Books were the through-line for me. I had a mom who would find the library in the new town before she would find the grocery store.”

Jackson also turned to storytelling to create alternative worlds — but worlds that had some connection to where she lived.

“I remember one (story) was called ‘Don’t Go Into the Woods,’ in which a bunch of girls who looked a lot like the ones who were mean to me in middle school went into the woods. No good came of it. There were buried aliens there…”

Netzer said that dramatic role-playing and improvisation, which may seem to lead mostly to stories with lots of external action, can help to cultivate quieter, more reflective stories as well.

“Even in a quiet story you need obstacles,” she said. “And even if they’re not dragons, they might be emotions.”