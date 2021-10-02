Authors lead local writers in role-playing and improv session

Jessica Trantham recalled telling her little sister stories on long car drives down country roads.
“We lived an hour away from the nearest town, so we were in the car all the time,” she said. “When she was too young to read, I used to tell stories to her.”
Trantham remembered telling a series of stories about mummies to her sister, letting her imagination unravel in a setting that was anything but the solitary room sometimes pinned to the image of writers.
Trantham was among four local residents who participated in a Thursday afternoon session at the Rapid City Public Library designed to use role-playing games and improvisational theatre to help unlock imaginative writing. The four-hour session was originally slated to take place in Deadwood as part of this year’s South Dakota Festival of Books. But the festival shifted shapes, for the second straight year, in the face of COVID-19, with many events going virtual and others, like this one, transferred to new locations
Authors Joshilyn Jackson and Lydia Netzer came to town to lead the session.
Jackson is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of “Mother May I” and “Never Have I Ever,” and Lydia Netzer is the author of” Shine, Shine, Shine,” a New York Times notable book and a finalist for the L.A. Times Book Prize. She also wrote “How to Tell Toledo from the Night Sky.”
The Festival of Books runs from Sept. 18 to Oct. 10, with a concentration of events on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
“We were planning to be live in Deadwood and Rapid City this fall,” said Jennifer Widman, director of the Center for the Book, part of the South Dakota Humanities Council. Widman coordinates the South Dakota Festival of Books. She said the library was able to provide a space where participants could employ social distancing and stay safe.
Thursday’s session harnessed the kind of live storytelling Trantham remembered engaging in as a child. Jackson and Netzer led the group with games, mapping and other kinetic exercises. Netzer, talking in the library after the session, explained how she and Jackson approached the session, focusing on external movement to feed the imagination.
“We started with the idea of a map and how the map defines the plot,” Netzer said. “We looked at different maps and talked about narrative possibilities and how you can define character choices.”
The role-playing games that came later, she said, demonstrated ways “to create these round characters who have interesting flaws and strengths.”
Jackson added that they also applied those concepts directly to writing.
“We would show them, using examples and exercises, how to apply those principles to the fiction or nonfiction story arcs they were writing,” Jackson said.
A game of Dungeons and Dragons ended the session, illustrating once again how a story can take shape through play and collaboration.
“I think it releases the creative juices,” said Kathy Faulkner, one of the participants, as she discussed the different kinds of physical activity that can spur thinking.
“I get my best ideas when I’m out walking,” Faulkner said.
Another of the residents who participated, Chris Heacock, also noted the interplay between physical activity and imagination.
“I thought it would stimulate some creativity and help me with my writing,” she said. “And it does.”
Aly Quinn, events coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library, also underlined the way movement can help thinking and writing.
“When we move, we are activating different parts of our body and different parts of our brain,” she said. “We kind of expand our memory by being able to move more.”
During the session, Netzer and Jackson moved frequently, using a game of Dungeons & Dragons to drive the last narrative of the session. Since social distancing was key during the session, the participants only got so close to each other, but they sparred and connected verbally, letting their thoughts bounce and change shapes as they cultivated their characters.
All of the participants, including the authors, described afterward how they relished reading and storytelling in different ways.
“I was raised in a military family, and we would move a lot,” Jackson said. “Books were the through-line for me. I had a mom who would find the library in the new town before she would find the grocery store.”
Jackson also turned to storytelling to create alternative worlds — but worlds that had some connection to where she lived.
“I remember one (story) was called ‘Don’t Go Into the Woods,’ in which a bunch of girls who looked a lot like the ones who were mean to me in middle school went into the woods. No good came of it. There were buried aliens there…”
Netzer said that dramatic role-playing and improvisation, which may seem to lead mostly to stories with lots of external action, can help to cultivate quieter, more reflective stories as well.
“Even in a quiet story you need obstacles,” she said. “And even if they’re not dragons, they might be emotions.”
The session on role-playing and improvisation wasn’t the only Festival of Books activity held in Rapid City recently. Widman said people gathered at the Dahl Arts Center Wednesday night for an evening tabbed “Women Behaving Badly.”
Widman described it as an evening in which women can socialize and “let loose” while listening to presentations from authors. The group of four authors once again included Jackson and Netzer, along with Lori Armstrong, of Rapid City, and Ariel Lawhon.
“We call it women behaving badly, but there are always some men who are brave enough to show up,” Widman said. “We don’t keep them out at all.”
Widman said the mostly virtual manifestation of the Festival of Books did harbor some advantages.
“Everybody misses the interaction with authors and the chance to get their books signed, but we have people who can attend now who maybe couldn’t have come in person,” she said. “It all balances out, but we’re eager to be back in person.”
