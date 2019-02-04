Local authorities are continuing to search for a missing girl in the area of Rockerville after searching into the night on Sunday.
Serenity Dennard, 9, was last seen leaving the Children’s Home Society on South Rockerville Road on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.
Pennington County Sheriff's Deputies, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Custer County Search and Rescue, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department and at least three dogs were searching the area around Highway 16 and Rockerville on Sunday and plan to restart the search today.
She is described as a Caucasian female, 4’7”, 90 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder length dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing only a long sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots. Serenity is from Sturgis and may be trying to get to her family.
If anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.