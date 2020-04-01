Autism Society hosting virtual 5K

The Autism Society of the Black Hills is adapting to challenges of a pandemic by changing its sixth annual Uniquely You 5K race to a virtual 5K. Originally planned for April 18, participants are now encouraged to run or walk a 5K on their own between now and April 18. This year's theme is "Costume Party." Participants are asked to share pictures of their run and/or pictures of themselves in their costumes. Ed Kopp, a person with autism supported by Black Hills Works, is this year’s guest of honor. To participate or learn more, go to facebook.com/events/2210630349240283/.