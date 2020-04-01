Autism Society hosting virtual 5K

You have free articles remaining.
The Autism Society of the Black Hills is adapting to challenges of a pandemic by changing its sixth annual Uniquely You 5K race to a virtual 5K. Originally planned for April 18, participants are now encouraged to run or walk a 5K on their own between now and April 18. This year's theme is "Costume Party." Participants are asked to share pictures of their run and/or pictures of themselves in their costumes. Ed Kopp, a person with autism supported by Black Hills Works, is this year’s guest of honor. To participate or learn more, go to facebook.com/events/2210630349240283/.
2020 will mark the 50th year of recognizing April as World Autism Month. First celebrated in 1970, the month marks autism awareness and autism-friendly events across the globe. Black Hills Works supports nearly 600 adults with developmental disabilities, including adults with autism, in Rapid City and the surrounding area. To learn more, go to blackhillsworks.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.