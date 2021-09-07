Avera Health joins Sanford Health in requiring vaccinations for employees

Sioux Falls-based Avera Health announced Tuesday that it will require full vaccination for its physicians, employees and volunteers by Dec. 1. The policy also includes students with rotations at Avera, contracted workers and vendors.

“As a health care ministry, Avera is called upon to provide a safe and protective environment for our patients, their families and our employees. This is consistent with our mission and values,” David Erickson, chief medical and innovation officer, said in a news release.

The majority of Avera employees are already vaccinated for COVID-19, and a majority of employees support requiring vaccination, the regional health care system said.

Avera Health has more than 300 locations in 100 communities throughout five states, including South Dakota and North Dakota.

Sanford Health, also based in Sioux Falls, announced in July that it would require its employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Monument Health in Rapid City has not made any announcements requiring its employees be vaccinated.

