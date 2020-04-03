Avera resident dies of COVID-19; third coronavirus fatality in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community resident in Sioux Falls who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week died Friday, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to three.

According to Avera, the individual was one of three who tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

Two tested positive on Tuesday and another on Wednesday, the retirement center confirmed Friday afternoon.

"The health and safety of our patients is our priority, and we are deeply saddened by this loss," said Justin Hinker, administrator for Avera Prince of Peace. "We will take all precautions possible to stop the spread of this virus in our facility."

The retirement community is setting up a unit separate from other units where all COVID-19 positive residents will stay. Avera officials say this is in line with best practices from the CDC and will minimize infection to other residents.

"Avera is in close communication with the state Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialist to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time," Avera said in a statement.

The state Department of Health will likely report this fatality of a Minnehaha County resident on their website Saturday at noon. The state's daily reporting has closed out for Friday.

