Award-winning chef highlights Lakota Food Summit

Award-winning chef, cookbook author and entrepreneur Sean Sherman’s passion is to help Native Americans rediscover the flavors and healthfulness of their culinary heritage. Sherman will be a special guest and will be signing his cookbook, “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen” at the first Lakota Food Summit in Rapid City.

The Lakota Food Summit is promoting Native American food sovereignty, tradition, culture and community empowerment. The summit will be Tuesday through Thursday at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn. The summit’s opening day activities from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, are free and open to the public. Tickets are required for Wednesday and Thursday forums and special events; admission is $50 to $150. For tickets and information, go to sfrelsi.wixsite.com/lakotafoodsummit

“Food sovereignty is a big thing right now,” said Dianne Amiotte-Seidel, food sovereignty director for Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation and the organizer of the Lakota Food Summit.

“On Pine Ridge, to me how I see food sovereignty is there is no grocery store for miles away. That’s why it’s very important to teach people how to grow gardens, how to be sustainable, to teach children about gardening and to eat healthier,” she said. “I’m excited about this summit to get our people to start eating healthier again and to teach each other skills.”