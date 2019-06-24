There is just something visceral about throwing an axe and hearing the satisfying thunk as it splits its way into a wooden plank.
Finding one’s inner frontier adventurer while blowing off steam or just having fun is the point of Axe It Out, a new recreational business located at 811 Disk Drive, Suite 6, in a strip mall between Kohl’s and Pet Smart.
Jeremy Boehrns and his wife, Melissa Boehrns-Bonham, opened Axe It Out on June 5.
Their inspiration came after Jeremy visited an axe-throwing establishment while visiting family in Sioux Falls.
“He had a really good time,” Melissa said. “He came home and said, 'I think we should bring it to Rapid City,' and here we are.”
In April, they took over the space most recently occupied by a barbecue restaurant, building tall single- or double-lane stalls cordoned off with thick plywood and chain-link fencing.
In the meantime, Jeremy built an axe target, concentric circles marked on thick wooden planks similar to a dartboard, in their garage so they could practice.
“That got me excited about it,” Melissa said.
Axe-throwing as an indoor recreation started in Canada and has become an edgy, so to speak, pastime on the East Coast, with several businesses also springing up in the Denver area.
Throwing an axe takes good hand-eye coordination and finesse, not brawn, Jeremy said.
“It’s not about how hard you throw it,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
In fact, women seem to catch on faster than men and often do well their first time, he said.
“They’re not trying to throw it through the wall but trying to finesse it. That really is the only key,” he said.
The activity is a natural stress reliever after a long day, Melissa said.
“That’s where I came up with the name, Axe It Out, like work it out. You’re frustrated. You can come and throw an axe at a target. It’s a good time. It’s great for team-building or date night,” she said.
As with darts or archery, scores are kept.
Safety is heavily emphasized, and horseplay is prohibited. Closed shoes are required -- no open-toed sandals or flip-flops -- for anyone signing up for axe throwing.
Once the business receives its recently-approved beer and wine license, axe throwers will be limited to one alcoholic drink per hour, Melissa said.
They plan to offer leagues and will likely continue occasional days for kids, who must be accompanied at all times by an adult. Their daughter Essence, 11, is already an accomplished axe thrower.
“She loves doing it,” Melissa said.
Axe It Out hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
For more information, go to their Facebook page, their website axeitoutsd.com, or call 605-791-0583.