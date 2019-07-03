A B-1 Bomber from the 28th Bomb Wing of the U.S. Air Force is scheduled to fly over six Independence Day celebrations taking place throughout the Black Hills on July 4.
According to Ellsworth Air Force Base, the flyovers double as training missions. They are scheduled to be conducted at the following times in these places:
- 9:45 a.m. over the Fourth of July Parade in Hot Springs
- 10 a.m. over the Patriots Parade in Custer
- 10:30 a.m. over the Independence Day Parade in Belle Fourche
- 11 a.m. over the Independence Day Parade in Spearfish
- 11:30 a.m. over the Independence Day Parade in Piedmont
- 12 p.m. over the Gold Pan Jubilee Flag Raising Ceremony in Deadwood
Air Force officials caution that residents living in and around scheduled flyover zones could experience increased noise levels as a result of the flyovers.