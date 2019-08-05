{{featured_button_text}}
A B-1 bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base will fly over Sturgis at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

 U.S. Air Force, AfC Sadie Colbert

A B-1 air crew from the 28th Bomb Wing will provide a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis at 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 19th Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony at the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

The flyover, which is part of an approved training mission, is the pinnacle of an event to honor all those who have served in the military, according to the Air Force.

It will occur at the conclusion of the annual Dakota Thunder Run motorcycle ride that starts at 9 a.m. at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.

