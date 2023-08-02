A B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base is scheduled to make a special appearance over the 2023 Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi and Rodeo in Pine Ridge on Aug. 4.
The Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi and Rodeo is scheduled Aug. 3 to 6 at the Powwow Grounds.
The B-1 flyover is part of an approved training mission. Residents living near the event and the surrounding community could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.
For more information about the B-1 or Ellsworth AFB, visit ellsworth.af.mil or call the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at (605) 385-5056.