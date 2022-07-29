 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
B-1 to fly over Days of '76 celebration Saturday

B1 (side) (copy)

A B-1B Lancer takes off at Ellsworth Air Force Base during Combat Raider Media Day last summer.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE– A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing is scheduled to conduct a flyover in support of the 100th anniversary of the Days of '76 Rodeo and Parade in Deadwood on Saturday.

No specific time for Saturday's flyover was released by Ellsworth officials. However, the Days of '76 parade begins at 10 a.m.

The Days of '76 Rodeo and Parade is a yearly celebration that celebrates the history of Deadwood and the surrounding Black Hills.

The B-1 flyover is part of an approved training mission. Residents living near the event and the surrounding community could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.

