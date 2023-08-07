A B-1 from Ellsworth's 28th Bomb Wing will provide a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis around 3 p.m. Aug. 8 as part of the 23rd Annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

The flyover, part of an approved training mission, will round-out the event to honor all those who have served in the military, and serve as the conclusion of an annual motorcycle ride that starts at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum.

Residents living in and around the Black Hills could experience an increased noise level related to the flyover.

Individuals who witness any of the flyover are encouraged to share their photos and videos on Ellsworth Air Force Base’s official Facebook and Instagram pages available at: facebook.com/ellsworthairforcebase and @ellsworthafb on Instagram.

For more information, contact the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, or by emailing 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.