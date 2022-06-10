B-1B Lancers deploy to Andersen Air Force Base for Bomber Task Force Mission

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers landed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on June 3 for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force deployment, according to a news release from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The personnel, aircraft and assets arrived from the 28th Bomb Wing to conduct PACAF training alongside allies, partners, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.

“Our presence here in Guam and flights throughout the region serve two strategic purposes,” said Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, the 34th Bomb Squadron commander, “assurance to our regional allies through consistent presence and multi-lateral integration, and deterrence of U.S. adversaries that continue to threaten stability of the world’s diplomatic, military, and economic spheres of influence.”

In line with the National Defense Strategy’s objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, BTF missions demonstrate the ability of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.

“Long-range bomber operations and the unique Agile Combat Employment/BTF construct greatly strengthen our steadfast relationships with our allies and partner nations in the Pacific,” said Maj. Kristof Lieber, the 34th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations. “We’re all excited to showcase the ability to take a small contingent of “Bones” and personnel and demonstrate our flexibility, credibility, and lethality in the largest area of responsibility in the world.”

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

