B-21 builds on Ellsworth's legacy

Additionally, in June 2021, the Air Force extended Ellsworth's importance with the B-21 by not only naming it as the training base and first to receive the aircraft, but also confirming Ellsworth will be the main operating base.

The Air Force's decision to select Ellsworth as the B-21 base had ripple effects across the area. The need to prepare infrastructure, such as hangars, training areas and facilities to store the thermonuclear weapons at Ellsworth began.

Outside of the base, Rapid City, Box Elder and the Black Hills region realized a need to expand housing, schools, utilities and to prepare for an influx of new, highly skilled residents.

According to the Air Force's fact sheet on the aircraft, a minimum of 100 B-21s are planned to be built at an average cost of approximately $639 million apiece. The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider before the bombers become active at Ellsworth.

The Air Force said a B-21 maintenance depot also will be established at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.

Ground was broken in May 2022 for Ellsworth's first Low Observable Restoration Facility hangar for the B-21 Raider.

The 95,000-square-foot facility, known as the LO, is the first of 36 major projects that will support the incoming B-21 mission at Ellsworth, supported by the Air Force Global Strike Command’s Program Integration Office.

The facility will have “specialized equipment to ensure that the free world’s next generation stealth bomber is sustained and maintained,” said Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander and Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Commander.

“We are the only ally in the free world that has bombers,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing the global significance of the B-21, and the mission of Air Force Global Strike Command.

The B-21 LO hangar is a state-of-the-art facility that will be dual-use not only for maintaining the aircraft, but for training airmen who maintain the critical LO coatings and structure on the B-21. The two-bay hangar will house specialized equipment for the maintenance of the B-21 bomber.

More than 35 re-use and new construction projects are planned to support the B-21 mission, including a Formal Training Unit. Ellsworth will be the only B-21 with the Formal Training Unit, where all future airmen will be trained to perform the B-21 mission.

Sheffield said in August that six aircraft are currently on the production line, expecting the first flight within a year.

Friday's official unveiling of the B-21 in Palmdale marks the next step in Ellsworth's future.