B-21 builds on Ellsworth's legacy

PALMDALE, Calif. — The Unites States Air Force's newest stealth bomber will be revealed Friday afternoon and the technologically superior aircraft will be calling Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City home for the next several decades.
The B-21 Raider's first public viewing at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California is by invitation only. The Journal is the only South Dakota media organization to receive an invitation from the aircraft's developer, Northrop Grumman. The Journal will provide exclusive coverage of the unveiling Friday.
Friday's program will include an aeronautics expo prior to the unveiling ceremony, with the unveiling scheduled to occur shortly before 5 p.m. Pacific time. Northrop Grumman will live stream the event.
South Dakota representation at the unveiling will include U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base Col. Joseph Sheffield.
Sen. John Thune, who will not be in attendance at the unveiling, commented on the historic nature of Friday's unveiling on the Senate floor Thursday, calling it an exciting day for the Air Force, but an "especially exciting day for Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota," which was chosen to be the first home – Main Operating Base 1 – of the B-21 Raider.
Ellsworth and Rapid City's history with strategic bombing capabilities dates back to 1941 when the U.S. Army established the Rapid City Army Air Base in an empty field near Box Elder. A fleet of the B-17 Flying Fortress was established to train pilots and airmen to fight in World War II.
Other bomber aircraft like the B-25 Mitchell and B-29 Superfortress called Ellsworth home as WWII came to an end and the Cold War began.
Ellsworth's mission changed in the mid-1950s, focusing more on missile capabilities with the Nike-Ajax surface-to-air missiles and the Minuteman missiles of the 1960s. That mission would remain until the early 1990s, following the demise of the Soviet Union in 1989.
But the bomber capabilities for Ellsworth were also reinstated in 1987, when the B-1 Lancer began to call Ellsworth home. The B-1 became the backbone of the United States' defense for long-range capabilities, even if the future of Ellsworth was a bit more bleak.
In 2005, the Department of Defense's Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommended Ellsworth's closure. However, after a strenuous fight in Congress, Ellsworth was saved.
"We've come a long way at Ellsworth since I first came to the Senate," Thune said Thursday. Getting Ellsworth off the closure list was a top priority for Thune, but the odds of pulling through "were not high," he said, but "thanks to an all-hands effort by the congressional delegation and state and community leaders, we won the day."
A new strategic importance was discovered for the base.
The Powder River Training Complex was established in 2008 and covers thousands of miles in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming — right in Ellsworth's back yard. The complex is used as a training area for bombers.
The venerable B-1B started to show its age. Repair and maintenance costs have skyrocketed for the BONE, the nickname the Air Force gives the aircraft as a homage to its role as the backbone of the bomber fleet and a word-play on its numerical title.
As such, the U.S. Air Force began planning for the B-1B's replacement. Looking to use better stealth technology and to learn from the costly B-2 Spirit, a request for proposals was issued in 2014. Defense contractor Northrop Grumman was awarded the development of the new aircraft.
In 2016, the Air Force’s long-range strike bomber was officially named the B-21 Raider, for a very special reason.
Then-Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James announced the results of the Air Force Global Strike Command-led naming contest alongside selected airmen during her remarks at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland on Sept. 19, 2016.
“Today I want to recognize three airmen who answered the call to be a part of a new Air Force legacy and name our new bomber,” James said at the 2016 announcement. “The first two … submitted proposals that captured the essence of the bomber force and they are the winners of our contest.”
The third airman James recognized, calling him one of the greatest men of his generation, was Doolittle Raider retired Lt. Col. Richard E. Cole.
The Doolittle Raiders are known for their surprise attack against Japan during World War II on April 18, 1942, which forced the Japanese to recall combat forces for home defense, and boosted morale among Americans and U.S. allies abroad.
The Doolittle connection also extended to Ellsworth Air Force Base, where the 28th Bomb Wing — home to three of the four squadrons that participated in the raid — is based.
In 2017, then-Air Force Chief of Staff David Goldfein said Ellsworth was in the running to be a home for the new bomber, further solidifying the base's future. The Air Force made it official in May 2019 that Ellsworth would be the training base and the first to receive the B-21.
Thune and Rounds lauded the 2017 announcement.
"It's been quite a ride. We've gone from BRAC to the B-21" in a short time, Thune said following the announcement.
Rounds compared the economic impact of the decision to the opening of the Sanford Lab in Lead and Citibank's move to Sioux Falls in the 1980s.
"This is a major, major event for the community," Rounds said.
Additionally, in June 2021, the Air Force extended Ellsworth's importance with the B-21 by not only naming it as the training base and first to receive the aircraft, but also confirming Ellsworth will be the main operating base.
The Air Force's decision to select Ellsworth as the B-21 base had ripple effects across the area. The need to prepare infrastructure, such as hangars, training areas and facilities to store the thermonuclear weapons at Ellsworth began.
Outside of the base, Rapid City, Box Elder and the Black Hills region realized a need to expand housing, schools, utilities and to prepare for an influx of new, highly skilled residents.
According to the Air Force's fact sheet on the aircraft, a minimum of 100 B-21s are planned to be built at an average cost of approximately $639 million apiece. The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider before the bombers become active at Ellsworth.
The Air Force said a B-21 maintenance depot also will be established at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.
Ground was broken in May 2022 for Ellsworth's first Low Observable Restoration Facility hangar for the B-21 Raider.
The 95,000-square-foot facility, known as the LO, is the first of 36 major projects that will support the incoming B-21 mission at Ellsworth, supported by the Air Force Global Strike Command’s Program Integration Office.
The facility will have “specialized equipment to ensure that the free world’s next generation stealth bomber is sustained and maintained,” said Gen. Anthony Cotton, Air Force Global Strike Commander and Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Commander.
“We are the only ally in the free world that has bombers,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony, emphasizing the global significance of the B-21, and the mission of Air Force Global Strike Command.
The B-21 LO hangar is a state-of-the-art facility that will be dual-use not only for maintaining the aircraft, but for training airmen who maintain the critical LO coatings and structure on the B-21. The two-bay hangar will house specialized equipment for the maintenance of the B-21 bomber.
More than 35 re-use and new construction projects are planned to support the B-21 mission, including a Formal Training Unit. Ellsworth will be the only B-21 with the Formal Training Unit, where all future airmen will be trained to perform the B-21 mission.
Sheffield said in August that six aircraft are currently on the production line, expecting the first flight within a year.
Friday's official unveiling of the B-21 in Palmdale marks the next step in Ellsworth's future.
