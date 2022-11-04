B-21 luncheon addresses housing, school needs

Elevate Rapid City hosted a B-21 Update Critical Issues Luncheon Thursday to address community questions about the bomber’s pending arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and preparedness with housing, schools and growth.

Although the event was held at The Monument and was open to members of the public who wished to buy tickets, it was specifically stated the luncheon was closed to media. Instead, South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Executive Director Scott Landguth agreed to speak with the Journal Friday morning.

He said the luncheon drew about 150 people and filled an hour and a half. Landguth and Ellsworth Air Force Base 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield each gave brief, 10-minute presentations before taking questions from the audience, moderated by Tom Johnson of Elevate Rapid City.

Landguth told the Journal the audience questions mostly centered on housing and schools.

He said the focus of his 10 minutes traced the evolution of the B-21 mission at Ellsworth, and the projects along the way that landed it there. He spoke to the importance of the Powder River Training Complex and the airspace expansion among critical accomplishments in bringing the B-21 to Ellsworth.

Landguth also mentioned working on the encroachment area around the base, a wastewater treatment plant that SDEDA owns and runs for the city of Box Elder and its importance. SDEDA taking on the project freed up resources for the Air Force to build a new dormatory on base.

“So just those kinds of projects over the years that have changed where they were looking at closing us to putting the B-21 here,” he said.

Sheffield, Landguth said, spoke mostly to the B-21 timeline and the existing B-1 mission at Ellsworth. Landguth referenced a chart Sheffield had presented at a previous B-21 informational event in August, showing a projected gradual population growth over the course of 20 years. The chart estimated a total population increase of just over 4,000 between fiscal years 2022 and 2041.

“The growth is a lot more gradual than what people think,” Landguth said.

The topic of housing generated discussion about preparedness and timelines. A recent housing study conducted for Box Elder revealed an “immediate need,” and identified 150 names on a waiting list for base housing, constituting about a six-month wait.

Housing is not being added on base, so the housing need is being picked up by the community, Landguth said. Discussion at Thursday’s luncheon included a preference for rental homes among airmen, which are in short supply.

The rise in popularity of Airbnb and VRBO homes have contributed to the shortage, Landguth said. The process of renting homes out for weekends rather than long-term hurts the rental availability for airmen. Landguth speculated that some Airbnb and VRBO renters may decide to rent long-term to airmen if more become aware of the issue.

“There’s so much housing going on, I think the housing want — we’ll get our quantity of homes that we need — we’ll get to where it needs to go at some point,” he said.

Landguth said SDEDA has partnered with the private sector to put homes on SDEDA land, and make it “fairly economical” for developers. There are currently three pieces of land from SDEDA, he said, where housing is being developed, in addition to multiple active housing projects within the city.

Landguth described a perfect storm of unusual circumstances plaguing housing and development progress, including supply chain issues.

“All of the problems that you could have happened all at one time, in a way,” he said, “People are adapting and figuring out how to do things differently.”

Schools also generated discussion Thursday, with the Douglas School District already experiencing growing pains and actively seeking funding for a new high school and elementary schools.

“We’re working on trying to help the Douglas School District find some money,” Landguth said of SDEDA. “There’s some avenues to get money, but when you’re talking about building a new high school — and that’s $130 million was their last estimate, I think — there’s programs within the Department of Defense where they could get $10 million, maybe.”

The school district is exploring all options, Landguth said, and SDEDA is trying to assist them any way they can. SDEDA successfully increased their cap on Federal Impact Aid — an education grant program that provides funding to local school districts whose resources can be strained by nearby military installations. Landguth said they raised the cap from $3 million to $15 million.

SDEDA has also worked with the school district to establish connections with the Department of Defense, including the same program that SDEDA obtained a $6 million grant from for the Liberty Center called the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.

Landguth said construction on base was also discussed, with 36 major construction projects attached to the B-21, and balancing that with the active B-1 mission. Sheffield also spoke to the importance of the B-21 in terms of national defense. The B-21 is scheduled to be unveiled the beginning of December in Palmdale, Calif.

The problems surrounding the B-21 are “good problems to have,” Landguth said, comparing them to the less-desirable challenges that faced Ellsworth in 2005 with the threat of closing.

“So these new things that are challenges or viewed as a problem, well, it's a pretty good problem to have.”