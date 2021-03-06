B-21 shelter construction underway at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oakley said the shelters will complement maintenance hangars expected at each Main Operating Base.

“Major maintenance activities will still be performed indoors in hangars, but the B-21 Raider design will also provide us the flexibility to perform routine maintenance right on the flight line,” he said.

Beyond the prototype Environmental Protection Shelters activities, the Air Force also continues to prepare for the broader military construction requirements associated with B-21 bed-down. New facilities to operate and sustain a low observable bomber will have to be built at the three planned B-21 Main Operating Bases as well as the depot, the news release said.

Planning and design is now ongoing for facilities such as a Low Observable Maintenance Hangar, General Maintenance Hangar and other operations and maintenance structures. The Air Force recently participated in an industry day, hosted by the Rapid City Military Advisory Coalition, to raise awareness about possible construction opportunities.