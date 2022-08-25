B-21 update addresses construction progress, housing concerns

The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority hosted a presentation Thursday on progress and preparations for the incoming B-21 Raider, hearing from U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., 28th Bomb Wing Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield and SDEDA Executive Director Scott Landguth.

The David Lust Accelerator Lab atrium in Rapid City was filled with local politicians, state legislators, representatives from Ellsworth Air Force Base, the Douglas School District and Elevate Rapid City, among others, to hear about the existing B-1 mission, the incoming B-21 mission and the housing and infrastructure challenges it brings with it.

Landguth said the issues the B-21 expansion has created are good to have, given that in 2005 they were “worried about the opposite,” when the base was listed on the BRAC list, designated for closure.

Construction is already underway for the B-21 bed down facility, beginning with a groundbreaking for the first Low Observable Restoration Facility hangar in May.

Six aircraft are currently on the production line, Sheffield said, with one going through ground testing. He said they expect to do the first flight within a year.

Thirty-six major construction projects are attached to the B-21, at over $1 billion. The mission is expected to bring in over 4,000 people between 2026 and 2041, between airmen and their families.

What the arrival means, Sheffield said, is setting the table, with full efforts going forward. Operational maintenance facilities, training and processes are going through modifications and adjustments with the introduction of a nuclear capable aircraft, he said.

Beginning with the groundbreaking in May, Sheffield said construction should go through the next decade. This year’s focus, he said, will be the low level restoration facility, a mission ops planning facility, a field training detachment facility and a formal training unit facility.

They are starting to see vertical development, he said, with the low observable hangar. Contractors are currently on base to start clearing the area for the other three projects, starting later this month.

Ellsworth will be the first main operating base, as well as the training base. The B-21 Raider will be conventional and nuclear capable, with the first aircraft slated to arrive mid-2020s.

Sheffield also spoke to the current B-1 mission, showcasing a readiness to respond to “any type of global long-range strike required.”

A map showed the B-1’s presence across the globe, as Sheffield explained Bomber Task Force missions, deploying expeditionary bomber squadrons with a few aircraft across the Pacific and Europe, among others. Gone from 4-8 weeks, they fly operations around the region and participate in exercises with joint partners.

With the B-1, he said, they look forward to continuing to execute the mission, and once the B-21 arrives and both are executed, and have the B-21 in sufficient numbers, they will “sunset” the B-1.

Thune recognized that with the success of the base and the B-21 mission comes some “uncertainties and questions” about the challenges to overcome before it gets here.

He noted the housing shortage, saying SDEDA is focused on partnering with community contractors and builders to work towards an answer. “There’s a big demand for additional resources,” he said, including new schools for the Douglas School District.

Thune said part of the work his staff is doing in Washington has included an attempt to modify one of the existing impact aid programs for additional funding for the school district.

He said the best solution to housing is more housing stocks, “and that’s one of the things we’re working on.” They are also working towards an increase in housing allowance for military personnel, included in a defense authorization bill.

“So we’re continuing to look at what are the requirements, how do we gear up and make sure everything is in place and ready to go when the time comes,” Thune said.

Landguth said SDEDA has acquired land over the years — some from the Air Force — and has been working with the private sector to bring several different housing projects to Box Elder. The developments are off the base, bringing an added benefit to the community, he said.

Thune told reporters Thursday he believes there are enough partnerships and building projects underway to address the affordable housing shortage, “to create the capacity that we’re going to need.”

Thune echoed Landguth's sentiment that the B-21 mission, and its challenges, are a continuation of the Ellsworth success story.

“Everybody here that was involved in all of these efforts in the last few years, I think has put us in a good position to really benefit from what I think is going to be a wonderful addition to our to our national security capabilities,” Thune said. “This is huge.”

He thanked SDEDA for their leading role in “every issue they’re dealing with,” and said he looks forward to working with them as they try to “land this plane.”