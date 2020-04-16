Backed into a corner: Vikings must restock defense in draft

"We're not going to cry because we don't have some of those guys. Our job is to figure out how to get guys in there and get them to play," Zimmer said.

Here are some other key angles to follow with the Vikings in the draft:

CORNER THE MARKET: By trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, the Vikings acquired additional picks in the first, fifth and sixth rounds for next week. They now own the 22nd overall selection, as well as the 25th, in the first round.

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, the brother of the now-departed wide receiver, could be available at one of those spots. LSU's Kristian Fulton, Clemson's A.J. Terrell and TCU's Jeff Gladney are other cornerbacks widely valued for that range of the draft.

SPIELMAN'S DOZEN: Thanks to a compensatory pick in the third round for free agent losses last year, the Vikings have five of the top 105 selections. They'll start the draft with 12 choices, giving general manager Rick Spielman plenty of capital for his usually active dealing. That makes moving up in the first round for a favored prospect an even more realistic option.