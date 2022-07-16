Badlands Astronomy Festival to take place July 29-31

The 2022 Badlands Astronomy Festival will be held July 29-31, bringing together space and science professionals, amateur astronomers, educators and visitors for a three-day celebration of the night sky, the sun and the wonder of space exploration.

Nestled in a corner of the Great Plains far from light pollution, the Badlands offers visitors dazzling views of the night sky. The free event, co-sponsored by Badlands National Park and NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium, will include public star parties, with family-friendly events and activities throughout the day.

Events will include a scale model solar system tour and walk, solar telescope viewing, public stargazing activities, static displays and a variety of guest speakers, to include a presentation on the Hubble and James Webb telescopes.

Telescopes will be provided by astronomers from the Black Hills Astronomical Society, Badlands National Park, Dark Ranger Telescope Tours and the University of Utah for day and night observations, according to a National Parks Service press release. The event will also include equipment demonstrations by professional and amateur astronomers.

The schedule of events begins Friday, July 29, with a planet walk from 1:30-3 p.m., meeting in front of the Ben Reifel Visitor Center Theater in Interior. The planet walk will take place Saturday and Sunday, as well, at the same time.

From 3-5 p.m. each day will be a “Sun Fun Solar Observing” event, where visitors can view solar flares and sunspots through a special telescope, along with various other sun-based activities.

Evenings will begin with speakers each night at 9 p.m. at the Cedar Pass Campground Amphitheater — Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s speaker will feature Tom Durkin of NASA Space Grant Consortium, South Dakota School of Mines, Rapid City, called “Journey to the Stars with NASA’s Space Telescopes: Hubble and James Webb.” The presentation, according to the NPS website, will take audiences on a virtual trip into space passing by the sun, several of the planets in our solar system, exploding stars and nebulae within the Milky Way Galaxy, and “galaxies far far away.”

Saturday’s speaker will be Megan Ostrenga, The Journey Museum, Rapid City, speaking on “Western Skies and Lakota Star Knowledge.” Ostrenga’s talk will focus on constellations from both a Western and Lakota perspective, including the history of constellations, how to find them and corresponding star stories.

Sunday will close with Kevin Poe, Dark Ranger Telescope Tours, Bryce Canton, Utah. Poe’s talk, entitled “Just 42!,” will center on the science of astronomy, providing attendees with 42 things to learn about before understanding the entire universe, the NPS website said.

Nightly presentations will be followed by hands-on experience with multiple state-of-the-art telescopes and amateur astronomers providing constellation tours, said the NPS press release.

This free event is made possible through funding and support from the Badlands Natural History Association, NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium, Dark Ranger Telescope Tours, Black Hills Astronomical Society, The Journey Museum and Learning Center, International Dark Sky Association, University of Utah, Badlands National Park Conservancy, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site and Badlands National Park.