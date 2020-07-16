Badlands National Park reopening part of Ben Reifel Visitor Center
Badlands National Park reopening part of Ben Reifel Visitor Center

  • Updated
Visitors take in some of the educational programming in the Ben Reifel Visitor Center at Badlands National Park.

Badlands National Park officials announced they are reopening a popular visitor center.

Beginning this week, the national park west of Rapid City will increase access to a portion of the Ben Reifel Visitor Center at Cedar Pass, with limited occupancy. The hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In addition the following spaces continue to be available:

  • All roads in the North Unit of Badlands National Park;
  • All trails in the North Unit;
  • All overlooks in the North Unit, except for Bigfoot Pass Overlook which is closed until later this summer due to construction;
  • Cedar Pass Campground and Sage Creek Primitive Campground;
  • Cedar Pass Lodge Cabins;
  • Cedar Pass Lodge Food Trailer;
  • Cedar Pass Lodge Gift Shop.

With public health in mind during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire South Unit of Badlands National Park, including the White River Visitor Center, will remain closed in accordance with an ordinance of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

