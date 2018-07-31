The National Park Service, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, is proposing to rehabilitate two road sections of the Badlands Loop Road to address structural, drainage and accessibility issues — the Dillon Pass section from mile post 24.9 to mile post 25, and the Bigfoot section, starting west of Bigfoot Picnic Area on the Loop Road for 1.19 miles to an area by Bigfoot Road.
The public may learn about the project by reading the environmental assessment or attending one of the open houses. The assessment can be found at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/badl, and hard copies are available for review at the park’s visitor centers.
Park staff will be available to answer questions at two open houses, where short presentations will occur from 6:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open houses will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Interior Fire Station; and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Wall Community Center.
Public comments will be accepted through the following methods during a 30-day public review period that lasts until Aug. 13:
- Written comments at one of the open houses;
- Online through the Planning, Environment & Public Comment webpage for the 2018 Rehabilitation of Loop Road at Dillon Pass and Bigfoot EA (http://parkplanning.nps.gov/badl);
- By mail for letters postmarked by Aug. 13 to Attn: Superintendent, Ben Reifel Visitor Center, 25216 Ben Reifel Road, Interior, SD 57750.