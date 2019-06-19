Badlands National Park is partnering with the NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium to co-sponsor the 2019 Badlands Astronomy Festival, July 5-7.
The free festival brings together space science professionals, amateur astronomers, educators and visitors for a three-day celebration.
Public star parties will be hosted each evening. During the day, a variety of family friendly events will provide opportunities for visitors to learn about the night sky, the sun and space exploration. Telescopes will be provided by astronomers from the Black Hills Astronomical Society, Badlands National Park and Dark Ranger Telescope Tours for day and night observations.
The schedule of events includes special guest speakers, public stargazing activities, solar observing opportunities, planetarium shows, static displays, and equipment demonstrations by professional and amateur astronomers.