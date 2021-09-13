Badlands to receive $5.2 million in funding for new visitor center

Badlands National Park will have a new, modern visitor center in the Cedar Pass section of the park due to grants and contributions from notable organizations.
The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $3.3 million for the project. The Badlands Natural History Association will pledge $1.8 million, and Badlands National Park Conservancy will contribute $100,000 toward the project.
“The National Park Foundation is grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their investment in what will be a stellar visitor center experience that will welcome people to this stunning national park for generations to come,” said Will Shafroth, National Park Foundation President and CEO. “This project is a true testament to what partnerships make possible.”
The new center will provide park visitors with more opportunities to learn about Badlands National Park's natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources; improve scientific study and understanding of its paleontological and geological resources; and help people connect with the past and present history, culture, and heritage of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Lakota People.
“Badlands National Park’s layered rocks formations and stunning buttes offer visitors a breathtaking glimpse into a scenic landscape that began forming millions of years ago,” said Helmsley Charitable Trust Trustee Walter Panzirer. “We’re excited to lead the funding effort to construct a new, modern visitor center to highlight the park’s splendor and significance.”
The trust began active grantmaking in 2008 and has since committed $3 billion to projects. It has awarded more than $500 million to organizations and initiatives in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa, Nevada and Montana.
"We greatly appreciate the meaningful generosity and support of the National Park Foundation and the Helmsley Charitable Trust, which in part, will help us improve the visitor experience at our park," said Badlands National Park Superintendent Mike Pflaum. "We look forward to working closely with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to ensure that the visitor center accurately portrays the Lakota history and heritage. We are grateful for the support of all of our valued partners including the Badlands Natural History Association and Badlands National Park Conservancy.”
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —