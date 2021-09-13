 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badlands to receive $5.2 million in funding for new visitor center

Badlands to receive $5.2 million in funding for new visitor center

{{featured_button_text}}
061415-nws-badlands002.JPG

Visitors take in some of the educational programming in the Ben Reifel Visitor Center at Badlands National Park in 2015. The park will receive about $5.1 million for a new visitor center in the Cedar Pass area.

 Journal file

Badlands National Park will have a new, modern visitor center in the Cedar Pass section of the park due to grants and contributions from notable organizations.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust granted $3.3 million for the project. The Badlands Natural History Association will pledge $1.8 million, and Badlands National Park Conservancy will contribute $100,000 toward the project.

“The National Park Foundation is grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their investment in what will be a stellar visitor center experience that will welcome people to this stunning national park for generations to come,” said Will Shafroth, National Park Foundation President and CEO. “This project is a true testament to what partnerships make possible.”

The new center will provide park visitors with more opportunities to learn about Badlands National Park's natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources; improve scientific study and understanding of its paleontological and geological resources; and help people connect with the past and present history, culture, and heritage of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Lakota People.

“Badlands National Park’s layered rocks formations and stunning buttes offer visitors a breathtaking glimpse into a scenic landscape that began forming millions of years ago,” said Helmsley Charitable Trust Trustee Walter Panzirer. “We’re excited to lead the funding effort to construct a new, modern visitor center to highlight the park’s splendor and significance.”

The trust began active grantmaking in 2008 and has since committed $3 billion to projects. It has awarded more than $500 million to organizations and initiatives in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa, Nevada and Montana.

"We greatly appreciate the meaningful generosity and support of the National Park Foundation and the Helmsley Charitable Trust, which in part, will help us improve the visitor experience at our park," said Badlands National Park Superintendent Mike Pflaum. "We look forward to working closely with the Oglala Sioux Tribe to ensure that the visitor center accurately portrays the Lakota history and heritage. We are grateful for the support of all of our valued partners including the Badlands Natural History Association and Badlands National Park Conservancy.”

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

What is our school board afraid of? That a number of children will contract COVID-19 and some may even die? No. They're afraid that immigrant …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

Rather than a $125 payment for getting the shot, why not withhold the $1,000 bonus for those who are not vaccinated? I cannot believe that fir…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: 20 Years Later: Local theater teacher and photographer remember 9/11

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News