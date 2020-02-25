Balinese workshop, concert on Saturday

Authentic Balinese Gamelan music and dance will be showcased in a workshop and a concert on Feb. 29. Both events are free.

Balinese Gamelan “Raga Garnita – Joyful Heart” presents an evening of Balinese music and dance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Meier Hall, Black Hills State University in Spearfish. Enjoy colorful percussion instruments of Balinese gamelan as well as Balinese dance forms. Guest artist and master musician I Made Lasmawan will lead an ensemble of about 12 local musicians, all in full Balinese costume. Master dancer Ni Ketut Marni will perform solo and group dances, assisted by local participants from an afternoon workshop.

The Balinese dance workshop will take place from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 29 in Meier Hall's choir room at BHSU. Balinese master teacher and performer Ni Ketut Marni will teach the beautiful and intricate movements of Balinese dance. Participants will have the opportunity to perform in the evening concert. Ketut will bring costumes.

These events are sponsored by Black Hills State University's Department of Music, Black Hills Dance Centre, and the Black Hills Balinese Gamelan “Joyful Heart.”

