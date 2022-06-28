 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

Balloons cause questions during flyover of Rapid City

  • Updated
  • 0
Raven Aerostar launch

Raven Aerostar's Thunderhead Balloon Systems launch. Two of the balloons are in flight over West River spending a few days over Rapid City and now heading toward Hot Springs.

 Photo courtesy Raven Aerostar

Two dome-shaped, clear objects were spotted over Rapid City Monday, refracting light and leaving the air.

While some questioned if they were alien craft, air traffic maps noted the object are research balloons with Raven Aerostar.

Aerostar business manager Anastasia Quanbeck said the two balloons are on a flight conducting research and development. She said the balloons are capable of carrying out a variety of missions, such as providing mobile network coverage in the wake of a natural disaster to monitoring active wildfires.

Quanbeck said the two balloons, which are now making their way toward the Hot Springs area, have flown over 2,800 nautical miles and 6,400 nautical miles, and have been in the air for 13 and 32 days respectively. Both are maintaining about 62,000 feet in altitude.

Raven Aerostar is a Sioux Falls-based company and sole manufacturer of Thunderhead stratospheric balloon systems. The balloons themselves can ascend or descend on command and leverage directional wind patterns at different altitudes to provide navigational capabilities.

People are also reading…

Quanbeck said the company conducts stratospheric balloon flights throughout the year, and many are launched from the hangar near Baltic, South Dakota.

She also said these balloons may say "Project Loon," but are no longer with the project. Raven Aerostar acquired intellectual property and patents from Loon, or Project Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. and developer of autonomous constellation of high-altitude balloons for communications, in September 2021. 

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Your Two Cents for June 22

Your Two Cents for June 22

Darla Drew's comments about people from a reservation being incapable of understanding city ordinances is tone deaf and insulting. Shame on you!

Your Two Cents for June 23

Your Two Cents for June 23

RINO more accurately describes someone who was a mainstream Republican 10 years ago, whose views haven’t changed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News