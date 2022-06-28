Balloons cause questions during flyover of Rapid City

Two dome-shaped, clear objects were spotted over Rapid City Monday, refracting light and leaving the air.

While some questioned if they were alien craft, air traffic maps noted the object are research balloons with Raven Aerostar.

Aerostar business manager Anastasia Quanbeck said the two balloons are on a flight conducting research and development. She said the balloons are capable of carrying out a variety of missions, such as providing mobile network coverage in the wake of a natural disaster to monitoring active wildfires.

Quanbeck said the two balloons, which are now making their way toward the Hot Springs area, have flown over 2,800 nautical miles and 6,400 nautical miles, and have been in the air for 13 and 32 days respectively. Both are maintaining about 62,000 feet in altitude.

Raven Aerostar is a Sioux Falls-based company and sole manufacturer of Thunderhead stratospheric balloon systems. The balloons themselves can ascend or descend on command and leverage directional wind patterns at different altitudes to provide navigational capabilities.

Quanbeck said the company conducts stratospheric balloon flights throughout the year, and many are launched from the hangar near Baltic, South Dakota.

She also said these balloons may say "Project Loon," but are no longer with the project. Raven Aerostar acquired intellectual property and patents from Loon, or Project Loon, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc. and developer of autonomous constellation of high-altitude balloons for communications, in September 2021.

