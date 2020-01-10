Ballot petition circulators law ruled unconstitutional

ABERDEEN | A federal judge has ruled a new state law that requires people who circulate ballot petitions to register and be included in a directory is unconstitutional.

In a written ruling Thursday, a federal judge in Aberdeen said the measure violates free speech rights enshrined in the First Amendment. The judge said the law placed “burdensome” regulations and discriminated against people supporting ballot initiatives.

The law required petition circulators to apply with the secretary of state for an identification number, provide personal information and be included in a directory. The South Dakota Legislature passed the law last year, and it was to have gone into effect in July.

SD Voice, a grassroots ballot question committee operated by Cory Heidelberger of Aberdeen, challenged the law in federal court. A one-day trial took place in Aberdeen last month.

Heidelberger called it a victory for the constitutional rights of South Dakotans, the Aberdeen American News reported.

"The Legislature doesn’t want change, and they want to knock people in the teeth if they want to make change," he said.