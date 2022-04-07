Ballots set for upcoming local elections

The ballots have been set for state and county elected officials.

The partisan primary elections are scheduled for June 7. The general election will be held Nov. 8. Voter registration deadline for the primary is May 23, the same day early voting begins. Absentee voting begins April 22.

Pennington County

Only District 1 will have a competitive race June 7. Incumbent Commissioner Ron Rossknecht will try to keep his seat against Michael Mueller..

Incumbent commissioner Deb Hadcock will retain her District 3 seat and Commissioner Gary Drewes will continue to represent District 5.

Pennington County Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Mueller will seek the sheriff’s seat against Ryan Mechaley. County Auditor Cindy Mohler will run unopposed for the auditor seat along with Register of Deeds Audra Casteel.

Those elected and resuming their seats will begin a new term in January 2023.

Meade County

Incumbent Treasurer Robin Shrake will run to retain her seat against Robin Korth. Incumbent Sheriff Ron Merwin will run against Pat West.

Commissioner Rod Bradley will vacate his District 1 seat leaving Republicans Gary Deering and Glen Haines vying for the spot. Commissioners Talbot Wieczorek and Richard Liggett will keep their Districts 3 and 5 seats.

Auditor Helen Hall Jensen will retain her seat, as will Register of Deeds Lana Anderson.

Lawrence County

County Commissioners Brandon Flanagan and Richard Sleep will seek re-election for their at-large seats while Commissioner Randy Deibert seeks a state seat. Ashley Kurtenbach, Delia Prezkuta, Eric Jennings and Michael Whalen will run as Republicans in hopes of securing a spot on the board. Sherry Bea Smith will run as the sole Democrat.

Butte County

There will be competition in all three open county commission seats. Both Commissioners James Ager and Frank Walton will seek re-election. Ager faces Les Hermann and Steven Clooten for his District 1 seat while Walton faces Troy Shockey in District 5. Bradley Brunner, the only Democrat on the ballot, and Chad Erk will compete for the District 3 seat.

Deputy Register of Deeds Julie Brunner will face Cynthia Lewis for the register of deeds seat.

Fred Lamphere will continue as sheriff with Annie Reich remaining auditor.

Custer County

Incumbent Sheriff Marty Mechaley will run against Doug Kimball to retain his position as Custer County Sheriff. Dawn McLaughlin is the sole county finance officer candidate and Teri Morgan the sole Register of Deeds candidate for the county.

Seven Republicans will be on the ballot for one County Commissioner At Large Position. Craig Hindle, Uly Johnson, Jesse Sorenson, Jim Lintz, Nicholaus Benton, Mike Linde and Jeff Johnson are all up for one seat. The other at large position on the commission will pit Michael Busskohl against Travis Bies in a Republican Primary.

Fall River County

Incumbent County Commissioners Deborah Russell and Joe Falkenburg will seek re-election. Ben Tubbs withdrew his candidacy. The county auditor will be Sue Ganje, sheriff goes to Lyle Norton, register of deeds to Melody Engebretson and coroner to Liz “Rakness” Allen.

Oglala Lakota County

Sheriff for Oglala Lakota County will go to Joe Herman, who is the only candidate for the position. Art Hopkins will serve as county commissioner for District 1, Allyssa Comer in District 3, and Ramon Bear Runner in District 5. Eugenio White Hawk, who filed to fun in District 3, withdrew from the race March 17.

District 27

Incumbent Sen. Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge, will seek re-election. She will run against Republican David Jones.

Incumbent Reps. Peri Pourier, D-Wanblee, and Liz May, R-Kyle, will face Republican Bud May and Democrat Norma Rendon for the two seats in the district.

District 27 includes Bennett, Jackson, Pennington and Oglala Lakota counties.

District 29

Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, will attempt to move to the House chamber leaving his Senate seat open. Beka Zerbst, John Carley and Rep. Dean Wink will run as Republicans for the Senate seat.

Cammack will challenge incumbent Rep. Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood, and Kathy Rice for the House seats.

District 29 includes Butte and Meade counties.

District 30

Incumbent Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, will seek re-election to the Senate against state Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City.

Goodwin leaves an open seat with a chance for any of five candidates, including incumbent Rep. Trish Ladner, R-Hot Springs, who seeks her own re-election. The other Republican candidates include Dennis Krull, Gerold Herrick, Lisa Gennaro and Patrick Baumann, all running as Republicans. Democrat Bret Swanson of Hermosa will be on November's ballot.

District 30 encompasses Custer, Fall River and portions of Pennington County.

District 31

Lawrence County Commissioner Randy Deibert will face Ron Moeller and John E. Teupel, all Republicans, for the District 31 Senate seat. Incumbent Sen. Timothy Johns, R-Lead, is term limited.

Incumbent Reps. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, and Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, will face fellow republican Mistie Caldwell of Spearfish in the House of Representatives race.

District 31 includes Lawrence County.

District 32

Incumbent Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City will face Democrat Nicole Heenan of Rapid City in November.

Incumbent Rep. Becky Drury, R-Rapid City, will seek re-election while Rep. Chris Johnson vacates his own. Christine Stephenson and Jonathan M. Old Horse will seek the seat as Democrats while Jamie Giedd and Steve Duffy will run as Republicans. All four live in Rapid City.

District 32 is located in Pennington County.

District 33

Incumbent Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, will run against Republican Janet Jensen for the sole senator seat.

Incumbent Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, will seek re-election. State Rep. Taffy Howard announced her bid for U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson’s current seat.

Newcomers Curt Massie, Janette McIntyre and Dean Aurand will run as Republicans while Rapid City Planning Commissioner Vince Vidal will run as a Democrat for the House seat.

District 33 includes portions of Meade and Pennington counties.

District 34

Incumbent Sen. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City, is the only candidate running for the district’s Senate seat.

Incumbent Reps. Jess Olson and Mike Derby will face and Republican Jodie Frye in the primary and Rapid City Ward 5 Council member Darla Drew and Jay Schultz, who are running as Democrats, for the House seats in November.

District 34 includes Pennington County.

District 35

Incumbent Sen. Jessica Castleberry, R-Rapid City, is the sole candidate for her Senate seat.

Incumbent Reps. Tina Mulally, R-Rapid City, and Tony Randolph, R-Rapid City, both seek re-election, but will face Box Elder Mayor Larry Larson and Elizabeth Regalado in the June 7 primary as a Republican and David Hubbard and Pat Cromwell as Democrats.

District 35 includes Pennington County.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0