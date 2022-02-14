Ban on donations for election costs advances in state Legislature

PIERRE | A proposal to bar South Dakota election officials from accepting donations for election operating costs gained support from Republican lawmakers in the state Senate on Monday.

Every Republican on the Senate State Affairs committee voted in favor of the proposal, while the lone Democrat on the committee opposed it.

The proposal comes after Meta founder Marck Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in 2020 donated $350 million nationwide to helping local election offices collect and count ballots amid the pandemic. Those donations, which were made through the Chicago-based Center for Technology and Civic Life, have been targeted by conservatives, especially after President Donald Trump's baseless efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by Trump has found that the actual number of fraud cases would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree, who sponsored a spate of bills aimed at changing election processes, acknowledged there was no evidence of anything improper happening with the funds from the Center for Technology and Civic Life, which gave over $350,000 in grants to South Dakota election offices. But Crabtree said such funding “undermines the integrity of the process and erodes voter confidence.”

The organization has said its grant program helped make the 2020 election the most secure in history while turnout soared even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have also said that the election was the most secure in American history.

However, Crabtree argued that a private organization should not be funding a government function that is fundamental to democracy. His bill also attracted support from a number of South Dakota residents who contended, without any substantial evidence, that the state's election systems were not secure.

Joanna Smith, who said she held conservative views, did not trust election results in her home of Pennington County. It did not matter that Republicans — from Trump for president at the top to Travis Lasseter for county commission further down — dominated that county's ballots, Smith said learning about the donations “undermined my confidence in my county’s election.”

However, Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, who is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said the limitation “could effect voter access and education efforts in Indian country,” where voter turnout has lagged behind much of the state. The bill would not restrain organizations from holding voter registration efforts apart from official elections offices.

The bill will next head to a vote by the full Senate.

The same committee rejected two other proposals from Crabtree on Monday. Those would have put regulations on organizations that gather applications to vote absentee and required county auditors to report how many people have been removed from voter rolls.

Several Republicans on the committee opposed those two bills after pointing out that the bipartisan state Board of Elections, which creates rules for elections, did not endorse the proposed law changes.

