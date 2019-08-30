One member of the Bandidos motorcycle gang was arrested on drug charges and more than 30 traffic citations were issued to other gang members on Thursday in Rapid City, according to police.
The motorcyclists were stopped by law enforcement around 4:10 p.m. in the area of I-190 and Omaha Street, according to a new release from the Rapid City Police Department. Citations were issued for following too closely, possession of marijuana, and possession of a concealed firearm on a motorcycle.
Later Thursday, law enforcement reported other encounters with the Bandidos that led to more citations being issued, police said. Overall, 30 traffic citations were issued, eight for possession of a firearm on a motorcycle and two for possession of marijuana, the news release said. Eight firearms also were seized.
Antonia Silva, 22, of Los Lunas, New Mexico, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (hash oil), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a firearm on a motorcycle, commission of a felony with a firearm and following too closely.