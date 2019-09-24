First Interstate Bank held its second annual Volunteer Day on Sept. 11 by giving employees paid time off to volunteer in their communities.
Employees selected their own service projects and were encouraged to support nonprofit organizations that work to eliminate poverty and alleviate hunger and homelessness.
First Interstate supported more than 200 nonprofit organizations with approximately 250 service projects, totaling 2,000 volunteers. This effort logged more than 8,000 total volunteer hours during an afternoon of service.
You have free articles remaining.
First Interstate employees from Rapid City helped Habitat for Humanity, Feeding South Dakota, Abbott House, Meals on Wheels, and SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. First Interstate teammates from New Underwood also were in Rapid City during Volunteer Day.
“Giving back to the places we call home, whether through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts, or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank offering a unique set of products and services, yes, but more importantly, a trusted community partner and neighbor,” First Interstate President and CEO, Kevin Riley said in a news release. “This day simply concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give and give generously to the places where we live and work. We are honored to celebrate the power of community with you today.”