Barber shops, salons take extra precautions with COVID-19

Many barber shops and salons have reopened in Rapid City after the City Council passed an ordinance addressing social distancing and health precautions for businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A city ordinance passed at the end of March closed restaurant dining rooms, bars and entertainment/recreation venues but did not include salons and barbershops. However, most voluntarily closed out of an abundance of caution.
Dom Clucas, owner of Black Hills Barbershop at 516 Sixth Street, was one of those barbershops that temporarily closed. He reopened Friday.
"The past couple of months have been tough. I felt like with what we knew about the coronavirus, it was best to be closed, but it was definitely tough," Clucas said. "If I'm not cutting hair, I'm not making money behind the chair. It's good to be back to get my customers looking their best. I know it's been tough on them, too."
Clucas is limiting customers entering his shop to one at a time. The waiting room is empty and Clucas locks the front door between serving clients.
"You can't bring friends in here and I'm only taking clients by appointment. I used to take walk-ins on Fridays, but I have stopped that temporarily," he said.
In between cutting hair, Clucas cleans and sanitizes his shop and the barber chair. He wears a mask when working with a client.
"I'm just trying to do my part to keep things super clean," Clucas said. "This is our new normal, and if we have a spike in coronavirus cases, I will close down again."
Clucas got his start at Sola Salon, at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Street, before opening his own shop in late 2019.
Lydia VanHorn owns the Sola Salon franchise in Rapid City. The business is unique in that stylists lease individual spaces within the building. VanHorn said since salons were not included in the city's closure, she did not close access to the building.
"We have 28 stylists who lease space, but during the beginning of this we had about 4-5 who consistently worked," VanHorn said. "We were making changes along the way."
Monday, all stylists came back to the salon, VanHorn said, after a deep cleaning of the entire facility.
"We've installed hand sanitizer by the front door and in the stylists' break room, and we have limited the amount of people allowed at any one time in the breakroom," she said. "Since our set-up is a little different than other salons, it's actually been a benefit for the stylists and their clients."
VanHorn said each stylist has their own individual space where they are taking all precautions required by the new city ordinance.
"Everyone is wearing masks and since they have their own spaces, social distancing isn't an issue," VanHorn said. "Many of the stylists are going above and beyond what is required, like taking temperatures of their clients before entering their space. It really has been a great setup for them to allow what they feel is best for their business and their families.
"It is really a cool concept where we can help these stylists become successful in their trade."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
