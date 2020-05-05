Barber shops, salons take extra precautions with COVID-19

"I'm just trying to do my part to keep things super clean," Clucas said. "This is our new normal, and if we have a spike in coronavirus cases, I will close down again."

Clucas got his start at Sola Salon, at the corner of Main Street and Fifth Street, before opening his own shop in late 2019.

Lydia VanHorn owns the Sola Salon franchise in Rapid City. The business is unique in that stylists lease individual spaces within the building. VanHorn said since salons were not included in the city's closure, she did not close access to the building.

"We have 28 stylists who lease space, but during the beginning of this we had about 4-5 who consistently worked," VanHorn said. "We were making changes along the way."

Monday, all stylists came back to the salon, VanHorn said, after a deep cleaning of the entire facility.

"We've installed hand sanitizer by the front door and in the stylists' break room, and we have limited the amount of people allowed at any one time in the breakroom," she said. "Since our set-up is a little different than other salons, it's actually been a benefit for the stylists and their clients."

VanHorn said each stylist has their own individual space where they are taking all precautions required by the new city ordinance.