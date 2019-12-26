Barbershop finds new home in downtown Rapid City

Dom Clucas was just 23 when he opened Black Hills Barbershop in leased space at Sola Salon in early December of 2018.
He told the Journal in mid-April that he hoped to have his own place within a year.
He hit that self-imposed deadline right on the money, in the process surprising a few people, including his barbering instructor at the Emily Griffith Technical College in Denver.
“He told me if I ever opened my own place, he’d come up here and help me,” said Clucas, as he cut a customer’s hair recently at his expanded Black Hills Barbershop at 516 Sixth St.
He told me he kind of put his foot in his mouth, because he didn’t expect it to happen that fast,” said Clucas.
But the instructor, A.J. Gallegos, was good to his word, agreeing to spend one week each month in Rapid City, helping out with the increased customer demand Clucas built up while at Sola Salon, which offers leased salon space to beauticians, cosmetologists, massage therapists and barbers.
Clucas' new shop now has three chairs and a wide-open combination of new-age vibe and vintage atmosphere.
Dominating one wall is a painted mural of Mount Rushmore by familiar downtown artist Aaron Pearcy, but with the heads of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln sporting edgy new haircuts.
Clucas, who comes from a family of hair stylists and barbers, will soon be joined by a younger brother, who is also attending the same barber college in Denver.
“It’s a dream come true, from five years ago when I was just looking on Instagram for places where I could be a barber,” he said. “And here I am cutting hair in the town I grew up in.”
His hours vary by the day of the week. Check his website, at blackhillsbarbershop.com for more information.
Mexican fare via Seattle
Puerta Vallarta Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar opened about six weeks ago at 2205 N. Lacrosse St., taking over for Guadalajara’s, which closed a few months ago.
Both are Mexican-style restaurants, but Puerta Vallarta is all new to Rapid City, said Jessica Vega, wife of Oscar Vega who with four brothers owns nearly 20 Puerta Vallarta restaurants in the Seattle area, along with another in Sioux Falls.
“This is an entire new business, new name, new menu, new owner, new kitchen,” she said.
The tequila bar features a “huge selection” of tequilas, and a chef with nearly 25 years of experience with the company joined Oscar and Jessica in moving from Washington to Rapid City to run the kitchen.
Puerta Vallarta is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Holiday hours may be in effect for Christmas and New Year’s.
Changing her focus
One door is closing, but another door will be (hopefully) opening soon for photographer and digital artist Bonny Fleming.
Fleming has closed her Bonzeye Studio at 506 Sixth St. in the Elks Building after three years at the location.
“It has been wonderful. I’ve met some of the most amazing people. I’ve loved it,” she said.
However, the trifecta of snowy weather, installation of downtown parking meters, and downtown construction put a severe dent in her business.
“It’s been a hard year,” she said. “I always said I was going to do it until it wasn’t fun, and it kind of became not fun anymore."
So Fleming is partnering up with her brother, Dylan Fleming, and Emily and James Randle in an indoor adventure center called Game On!
Game On!, to be located at 2004 Creek Drive, is described as Rapid City’s first interactive, hi-tech, live action, no-contact, adventure center for kids of all ages.
The interactive 3-D games planned for Game On! include Z (for Zombie)-Tag, Temple Quest, Lazer Maze, and The Floor is Lava.
The 8,000-square-foot building will also include a traditional arcade, virtual reality space, and rental rooms.
Fleming also plans to keep doing her photography, while working to get Game On! open in February.
“We’re actively working on it,” she said. “We think this is something Rapid City will really enjoy.”
Jimmy John's moves
All those wondering about the new construction next to Sam’s Club in the Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center? It’s a new Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop, which opened Friday at 951 Eglin St.
The new shop replaces the Jimmy John’s at 1565 Haines Ave., which recently closed and joins two other Rapid City stores, west side at 615 Mountain View Road and south side at 36. E. Stumer Road.
“It will have an updated look, hope people can check it out,” said a Jimmy John’s spokesman of the new shop in an email.
According to the Jimmy John’s website, the franchise dates to 1983 when 19-year-old Jimmy John Liautaud opened a sandwich shop in Charleston, Ill., home of Eastern Illinois University. Liautaud’s small business, started with a loan from his dad and flourished with the offer of fast delivery to hungry college students in the EIU dorms.
Jimmy John’s has grown to more than 2,800 locations in 43 states. Earlier this fall, Forbes.com reported completion of a deal transferring ownership of the franchise from Johns to Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, whose restaurant lineup also includes Arby’s, Rusty Taco, Sonic, and Buffalo Wild Wings.