Barbershop finds new home in downtown Rapid City

Dom Clucas was just 23 when he opened Black Hills Barbershop in leased space at Sola Salon in early December of 2018.

He told the Journal in mid-April that he hoped to have his own place within a year.

He hit that self-imposed deadline right on the money, in the process surprising a few people, including his barbering instructor at the Emily Griffith Technical College in Denver.

“He told me if I ever opened my own place, he’d come up here and help me,” said Clucas, as he cut a customer’s hair recently at his expanded Black Hills Barbershop at 516 Sixth St.

He told me he kind of put his foot in his mouth, because he didn’t expect it to happen that fast,” said Clucas.

But the instructor, A.J. Gallegos, was good to his word, agreeing to spend one week each month in Rapid City, helping out with the increased customer demand Clucas built up while at Sola Salon, which offers leased salon space to beauticians, cosmetologists, massage therapists and barbers.

Clucas' new shop now has three chairs and a wide-open combination of new-age vibe and vintage atmosphere.