Dale Bartscher, of Rapid City, has been selected by the board of directors of South Dakota Right to Life to serve as the organization's next executive director, according to a news release.
Bartscher was a longtime pastor in Minnesota and South Dakota before serving as the executive director of the Family Heritage Alliance. Most recently, he was the political director for Marty Jackley's governor campaign.
South Dakota Right to Life also plans to move its state office from Pierre to Rapid City. During the state's annual legislative sessions, Bartscher will lobby on behalf of South Dakota Right to Life at the Capitol in Pierre.
Fred Deutsch, South Dakota Right to Life's board president, praised Bartscher's hiring.
“We’re grateful and excited to have Dale take the helm," Deutsch said in the news release. "He brings a wealth of leadership and lobbying experience to help Right to Life further our work of saving lives."