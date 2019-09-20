A South Middle School student was found to have brought a BB gun into the building.
Rapid City Area School officials said Friday afternoon that the BB gun turned up in a search of the student's locker. The search was initiated by another student's report that a gun had been brought onto school premises.
RCAS spokesperson Katy Urban said that the search did not disrupt the school day but that some parents and guardians chose to pick their students up out of concern.
The toy gun had been painted to resemble a shotgun, according to a notice sent to the parents and guardians of school children. It had the appearance of a real firearm, the school district said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
The student involved will be "subject to board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds," according to the statement. The district has declined to say what disciplinary actions the student will face.
Generally, Urban said that violations of the district's weapons policy result in automatic suspensions of at least 45 days. Depending on the severity, she said, violations can also be punished by a one-year expulsion.
Rapid City police are investigating the incident, according to department spokesperson Brendyn Medina.
This story will be updated.