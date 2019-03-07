Two Rapid City schools participating in a pilot program have served 6,000 free meals since December to students who stay after school for sports, tutoring and other extracurricular activities.
The meals of chicken and rice, sandwiches, pizza, fruit, milk and other "enhanced snacks" are provided by a program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
General Beadle Middle and North Elementary schools are the only schools in the district that are participating in the after-school meals program, according to Nutrition Manager Janelle Peterson.
While the district will likely renew its participation in the program for those two schools next year, the district has yet to determine if it will expand next year to other schools, Peterson said.
"At this point, there's some logistics to think about," she said.
Neither Horace Mann or Knollwood elementary schools, for example, have onsite kitchens. Both schools serve what are called pre-plated meals.
The district is reimbursed for the full price of each after-school meal, which Peterson said is $3.31 per plate. Funding for the program is administered at the state-level through the USDA's Child and Adult Care Food Program.
In order to qualify, 50 percent of students or more in a given school must be eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals. Schools must offer after-school programs.
Eight school districts in South Dakota have Child and Adult Food Care programs in place, Cheriee Watterson, a child and adult nutrition service administrator at the State Department of Education, said Wednesday.
"There are many more universities, day care home sponsors, and tribal entities in addition to school districts," Watterson said in an email.
Nine schools in the district are "community eligible," meaning their entire student populations receive free breakfast and lunch. Those schools are Beadle, Knollwood, Horace Mann, Robbinsdale Elementary, South Park Elementary, South Middle, North Middle, Canyon Lake Elementary and Central High.
The new service will not replace the smaller after-school snack program already in place at Beadle, Horace Mann and Knollwood, Peterson said.