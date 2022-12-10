Bedazzled bikers ride for a cause

A smattering of tinsel, Tiny Tim and more than one Grinch lined the bike path of Sioux Park in Rapid City Friday morning, championing holiday cheer and a good cause.

Strider Bikes, a manufacturer in Rapid City with a goal of building bikes that help children learn to ride with confidence, held its fifth annual Jingle Bell Ride in Sioux Park Friday morning to benefit "All Kids Ride."

Riders’ festive garb ranged from a full-body reindeer costume to Santa hats, Mrs. Claus and a whole entourage of characters from “A Christmas Carol,” crutch and all. Christmas carols soared over the park as blinged-out bikes wheeled in for the event.

The event, which required a donation to participate, included both teams and individuals turning up to show their support, including teams from the Rapid City Police Department and HomeSlice Media.

A minimum $10 donation was required per rider, and a minimum $50 per business, with all proceeds going to "All Kids Bike." This year’s event raised over $5,000, including a $1,000 check presentation from Black Hills Community Bank.

The event, while five years old, has only been open to the public for two. What began as a private event for Strider employees grew into a public fundraising event for "All Kids Bike," an organization on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike.

The program is a national movement to place kindergarten physical education learn-to-ride programs in public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses and organizations.

"All Kids Bike" uses Strider Bikes for its program, said Jessica Kading, Strider’s director of global e-commerce. Strider Bikes begin as balance bikes with a detachable pedal kit, she explained, so the child learns how to balance first and then pedal. Strider also assists in the program’s curriculum.

“We wholeheartedly support getting all kids to learn how to ride a bike and, ‘All Kids Bike’ is really the way to get that,” Kading said.

While bike riding presents obvious physical benefits, the benefit is mental as well. Being taught to properly ride a bike will increase confidence and competency, Kading said, and alleviate trauma that can accompany being thrown on a bike with training wheels and no actual training.

“I don’t know if you remember learning how to ride a bike,” she said. “I know my experience was very traumatic.”

Ali Bice, international marketing support and events coordinator at Strider, shared a story of a child’s visible confidence boost after participating in a Strider event.

“He was more willing to jump into a pool by himself and just take on more adventures,” she said.

Seeing how confidence can increase even in kindergarten, she said, “is insane,” when the kids learn a new skill.

Anita and Patrick Lyden were among the festively bedazzled participants Friday morning, and repeat participants from the event’s inaugural public outing last year.

"It was so much fun last year,” Anita said, eager to return.

This year, the Lydens had a special reason to support Strider. Building on memories of biking as children — which eventually grew into mountain biking with their own kids through Colorado and Michigan — the Lydens plan to buy their grandson a Strider Bike for Christmas.

“It’s healthy — the exercise makes you feel better,” Anita said, an added bonus to the memories built along the way.

Over 60 bikers lined up along the bike path for a 5-mile route minutes before noon, with Kading, dressed as Mrs. Claus, sounding the charge with a rousing recording of “Jingle Bells” blasted over the riders. A cooperative 43 degree day welcomed the riders, with a vigorous wind to push them along.

The event also included a silent auction, games, prizes and refreshments provided by Mini Donuts Espresso and more, and free coffee provided by Wide Open Brew.

Bice said they plan to continue the event as a public fundraiser.

Just before launch, Ryan McFarland, secretary/treasurer at "All Kids Bike," reminded the crowd what they were riding for: kids riding.

“I love seeing all these costumes and decorated bikes and everybody's enthusiasm,” McFarland said. “This is a great cause. This funding’s all going to go to South Dakota elementary schools and help teach kindergarten kids how to ride bikes. So we really appreciate all the support and all the enthusiasm and hope everybody has a fun time.”

