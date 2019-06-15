STURGIS | The South Dakota State Horticultural Society will host its annual Business Meeting and Workshop at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24, at Belle Joli Winery, 3951 Vanocker Canyon Road. The featured presenter is Jon Kieckhefer, owner Kieckhefer Apiaries, whose presentation will focus on bee production and management.
Pre-registration is required and due by June 17 (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1729502043930697/). Cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.